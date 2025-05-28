National Ranking Tennis Championship 2025 kicks off

The 1st Emerging Pakistan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2025 kicked off here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday. More than 200 entries in seven different categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, boys 18 under, boys 14 under, and boys 12 under, are participating in the event from across Pakistan. Top players including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Abubakar Talha, Asad Zaman, Salar Khan, Abdul Basit, Yahya Ikram, Haziq Asim, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Junaid Khan, Razik Sultan, Ushan Suhail, Meheq Khokhar, Zunaisha Noor, Lalrukha Sajid, and Mahrukh Sajid will also be in action in the event. The event is sponsored by Emerging Pakistan and State Life Insurance Corporation, the championships aim to promote tennis excellence in the country. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President-PTF, wished the participants the best of luck and thanked Honorable Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, for his personal interest in making it possible to conduct the event. He also expressed gratitude to the sponsors. “The President PTF said, “The championships were initially planned to be held in Quetta, Balochistan, as the Balochistan Open National Ranking Tennis Tournaments, but due to the non-availability of proper infrastructure to hold such a mega event.