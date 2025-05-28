Murk Tariq Bajari unveils debut collection in a grand fashion showcase

Emerging designer Murk Tariq Bajari introduced her eponymous label, Murk, with a spectacular launch event in Karachi.

The evening featured the debut collection titled Floréal, a harmonious blend of luxury prêt, formals and bridal ensembles, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s fashion landscape.

The event commenced with an introduction by renowned model and host, Mushk Kaleem,

setting the tone for an evening of elegance and innovation. The introduction was followed

by the unveiling of the brand’s fashion film featuring the stunning Hania Aamir, paving the way for designer Murk Tariq Bajari to take the stage. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she

shared, “Murk is not just a brand; it’s a piece of me,” acknowledging her family’s unwavering support and expressing hope that her debut collection resonates with the audience.

The fashion showcase captivated attendees with its meticulously curated pieces, reflecting Murk’s commitment to craftsmanship and contemporary design. The ambiance was elevated by a live performance from singer Affan Khan, who energized the runway with his hit song “Pal Pal.” The evening culminated with actress Sarah Khan gracing the ramp as the showstopper, receiving enthusiastic applause from guests.

The event’s success was a collaborative effort: event design and direction were by Anam Qadeer, styling by Tabesh Khoja, hair and makeup by Nabila Salon (N-Pro), photography by Ahsan Qureshy and music was curated by DJ Omer.

The launch of Murk signifies a refreshing addition to the fashion industry, blending

traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities. The event was attended by celebrities including Aiman Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Komal Meer, Yashma Gill, Maira Khan, Zainab Mazhar, influencers, socialites and members of the media fraternity, all witnessing the emergence of a brand poised to make a lasting impact.