Yumna celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Leading actor of Pakistan entertainment industry Yumna Zaidi has expressed her jubilation as she reached

10 million followers on Instagram.

Expressing her excitement over the increase of followers, she shared a beautiful message.

The top actor said she planted a seed a few years ago and now she has gained a huge number of followers. She referred to these followers as a garden of happiness, respect and love and said she has over 10 million flowers. Zaidi is among the leading actors of Pakistan. Her popular dramas include: Dil Naumeed to Nahi, Dar see Jati hai and Parizad. She has also performed in the movie ‘Nayab’ after demonstrating success in the drama industry.