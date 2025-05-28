Hina Bayat calls out young actors for vaping on set

Veteran actress and activist Hina Bayat has raised concerns over a troubling trend among young Pakistani actors: the rise of vaping on set.

Known for her graceful presence and powerful performances in dramas like Jaan Nisar, Hina Bayat recently appeared on a talk show, where she openly shared her observations.

Vaping and smoking have become alarmingly popular among Pakistani youth, including within the entertainment industry. Leaked videos and photos of celebrities smoking often stir heated debates online, with female celebrities facing disproportionate criticism.

Hina Bayat didn’t hold back as she shared her discomfort with vaping in shared spaces. She mentioned that she is allergic to smoke and, therefore, always asks colleagues to step outside if they wish to vape or smoke.

Recalling a recent incident, she said, “A young actor once asked me if he could vape in my presence. I told him very clearly that he couldn’t. He seemed upset and said, ‘You non-smokers are so biased against smokers!'”

Hina expressed her disappointment over how common this habit has become. She urged the younger generation of actors to avoid vaping, especially in public or shared spaces.

Hina’s statement isn’t just a critique of celebrity behaviour; it’s also a reminder of the growing public health concerns around vaping and smoking. As more and more young people adopt these habits, the call for awareness and healthier choices becomes all the more critical.