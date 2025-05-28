Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed honoured in UAE

Megastars Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, currently in the UAE to promote their upcoming romantic comedy ‘Love Guru,’ were honoured at a special ceremony by Pakistani Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, the envoy’s office said on Tuesday.

Khan and Saeed have recently toured the US, UK and Canada for red carpet events, fan meet-and-greets and exclusive press interviews to promote Love Guru, which will hit cinemas during the Eidul Azha holiday next month.

“During the ceremony, Ambassador Tirmizi presented commemorative shields to the artists, celebrating their dedication and achievements,” the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE said in a statement.

“In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic diversity, underscoring the vital role of the creative industry as a form of soft power in shaping global perception of Pakistan.”

Love Guru made history last week when its trailer was showcased at New York City’s Times Square, the first time a Pakistani film has ever been featured on the landmark’s giant digital screens. The trailer launch attracted a crowd of onlookers, fans, and members of the South Asian diaspora who gathered to watch the film’s stars unveil the preview in person.

In the upcoming film, Saeed plays the character of a flirt pretending to be a relationship expert who is striving to win over Khan, who is playing an architect.