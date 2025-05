Cassie Ventura has welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine, just days after testifying in her ex Diddy’s sex trafficking trial. The Me & U singer, 38, welcomed her baby boy on Tuesday at a hospital in New York City, according to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge. Insiders say the child arrived slightly ahead of schedule, but Cassie and her newborn are healthy and well. The child marks Ventura and Fine’s first son. The couple already share daughter Frankie, five, and Sunny, four.