In rejecting a bill to outlaw child marriage in Islamabad, the Council of Islamic Ideology has once again positioned itself not as a moral guide but as a shield for patriarchal violence. Tragically, we still need to say out loud how there is no religious legitimacy in tying a child to a lifelong sentence of physical trauma, psychological damage, and social exile. This is especially true in a country that reported over three thousand child abuse cases last year alone and we know the actual number is much, much higher.

The proposed legislation–a crucial reform aimed at raising the legal age of marriage for both sexes to 18–was unanimously passed by both houses of Parliament this week, a testament to the legislative will and a vital step forward for women’s rights following powerful advocacy, including a tense debate where Senator Naseema Ehsan stood up to speak, her voice echoing the trauma of millions: “I got married at 13 years old and I want child marriage to be banned.”

And yet, the CII branded it “un-Islamic,” because according to their logic, once a girl reaches puberty (even at nine), she is fair game for marriage.

Pakistan has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world. Every year, thousands of girls, some as young as 12, are pulled out of school and pushed into homes where they suffer rape disguised as consummation, pregnancy before their bodies can bear it, and a lifetime of dependency. The consequences are measurable: a maternal mortality rate of 276 per 100,000 live births, infant deaths, malnutrition, and generational poverty.

The Constitution promises equality (Article 25), the right to education (Article 25A), and the protection of life and liberty (Article 9). Pakistan has ratified CEDAW and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, both of which demand a ban on child marriage. And yet, time and again, whenever Parliament dares to legislate for women’s dignity, these advisory councils block the path, invoking religion not as a source of compassion but as a tool of control. More depressingly, despite them not having the mandate to make the law, too many politicians hide behind their opinions to avoid backlash.

Other Muslim countries, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and the UAE, have set the marriage age at 18. Sindh did it in 2013 without social collapse. Why must the rest of Pakistan lag?

Enough. Parliament must pass this law regardless of CII objections. It would only be possible if civil society raises its voice, louder than clerical vetoes and social media hashtags, and the media refuses to sanitise violence with euphemisms like “child brides.” They are not brides. They are children.

The soul of a nation is revealed by how it treats its most vulnerable. Today, ours hangs by a thread. *