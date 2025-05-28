Senior Afghan Taliban commander Saeedullah Saeed’s public warning to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to stop attacks across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has prompted some in Islamabad to speak of a turning point. Those who have followed this region’s troubled history, however, would do well to be cautious. This is not the first time Kabul has offered reassurances, and it is unlikely to be the last. What matters is not the statement, but whether anything changes on the ground.

The TTP has operated from Afghan soil with impunity for years. Pakistan has raised this issue at every forum. The response, at least until now, has been silence or denial. The Taliban’s sudden shift suggests not a change of heart, but a shift in pressure.

That pressure is most likely coming from Beijing. Chinese workers and interests have increasingly come under threat from TTP factions. With billions committed to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and new stakes emerging inside Afghanistan, China cannot afford instability in the region. Its officials may not speak loudly, but their influence is felt. Kabul, in turn, has understood that continued shelter for cross-border groups may cost it the international support it hopes to build.

But the question remains: will the Taliban act?

The TTP is not easily controlled. Under Noor Wali Mehsud, the group has grown more violent and more organised. Its war is not for faith or freedom. Rather and regrettably, it is for power. The victims are not soldiers alone, but schoolchildren, clerics, and commuters: casualties of a group that wraps brutality in religious language, then calls it justice.

The Afghan Taliban share ideological roots with the TTP, but that has never meant they speak with one voice. While Kabul’s word carries some weight, enforcement has always been another matter. We have seen ceasefires break before. We have seen safe havens denied on paper, but never dismantled.

For Pakistan, this is a brief window, not a breakthrough. A pause in violence may ease pressure on troops and borders, but it must not be mistaken for progress. Counter-terrorism still needs to continue. Similarly crucial are efforts to rebuild and reconnect the communities that have borne the brunt of these attacks for over a decade.

Peace, if it is to come, will not be built on statements. It will be built on action by Kabul, by Islamabad, and by those who claim to care about stability in the region.

There have been many false starts before. One hopes this time is different. But history, as it stands, offers little comfort. *