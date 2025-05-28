Governor, Chief Minister Sindh extend greetings to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve and spirit of national defense.

“May 28 stands as a testament to the nation’s unshakable determination, courage, and commitment to safeguarding the homeland,” said Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear program and the national heroes who made the country’s defense invincible.

“Pakistan’s defense is impregnable, and we will stand firm against every conspiracy by our enemies,” he stated.

Governor Sindh called May 28 a day of immense pride, recalling the moment when Pakistan emerged as a recognized nuclear power.

“On this historic day, I pay tribute to the entire nation, the armed forces, and our brilliant scientists for their invaluable contributions,” he concluded.

CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s defensive sovereignty and national dignity.

In his message on Wednesday, the Sindh Chief Minister said, “May 28 is a historic day when Pakistan, in 1998, conducted successful nuclear tests and demonstrated to the world that we will never compromise on our defence.”

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects the nation’s unwavering determination, the relentless efforts of its scientists, and the farsighted decisions of its leadership.

The CM said that Pakistan’s nuclear tests were not merely a technical success but a powerful assertion of sovereignty and a strong message to adversaries. “Today, we salute the sacrifices and patriotism of our great leaders and scientists who made this achievement possible.”

The Chief Minister concluded his message with a pledge: “We reaffirm our commitment to realising the dreams of our martyrs and visionary leaders. We will continue striving to build a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Pakistan.”