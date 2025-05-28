Memon hails Youm-e-Takbeer as golden chapter in Pakistan’s history

On the historic occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the nation, stating that May 28 is a golden chapter in our national history when Pakistan sent a clear message to the world that we are a sovereign, dignified, and undefeatable nation.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, he said that this day is not only a symbol of our national pride but also a source of honour for the entire Muslim Ummah, as Pakistan emerged on the world map as the first Islamic nuclear power.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, while paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on this occasion, said that Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program with his remarkable vision, courage, and political foresight.

He said that despite immense global pressure and strong opposition, Shaheed Bhutto, through his historic leadership, paved the way for Pakistan to become a nuclear-armed nation. His iconic statement, “We will eat grass, but we will definitely make atomic bombs,” remains a symbol of national pride, self-reliance, and sovereignty.

He added that we must not forget Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who, in pursuit of her father’s vision, equipped the country with modern missile technology, further strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Bhutto family’s role in strengthening Pakistan’s defense system is unforgettable, and under their leadership, a dream was turned into reality, one that today stands as the cornerstone of our national security.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, he also paid heartfelt tribute to all the scientists, engineers, members of the Pakistani armed forces, and political leadership who contributed to the completion of Pakistan’s nuclear program. He said that it is because of their sacrifices and relentless efforts that Pakistan today stands as a nation with strong defense capabilities.