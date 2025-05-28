Youm-e-Takbeer observed with pledge to make country economically strong

Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan’s atomic explosions in 1998, was observed on Wednesday with a pledge to make the country economically and militarily strong.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal. Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chagai district of Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, threatening the security of Pakistan.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that although Pakistan is a peace-loving country, it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge.

Detonation of nuclear devices on May 28, 1998 was culmination of a daring journey took on by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to make the nation’s defence invincible against arch-rival India.

The programme was started though with limited resources but insurmountable will and passion to ensure that the country becomes a sovereign and strong state unable to be bullied by the hostile powers.

Dreams of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as well as the nation came true in 1998 when the then prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, stood firm against all threats to include Pakistan in the nuclear club by detonating device at Chagai.

It was the will and determination of our nation and the leadership that removed all hurdles on way to achieving this milestone.

There was also a hidden force behind this achievement and a great hero of nation Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who with his unflinching resolve and commitment fought out all threats to the nation and his own life.

Soical Media

The Pakistani nation and politicians marked Youm-e-Takbeer with immense enthusiasm on Wednesday, as social media platforms were inundated with congratulatory messages, patriotic sentiments, and tributes to the country’s nuclear prowess.

A special report aired by PTV News Channel highlighted the nation’s achievements and the significance of May 28th, featuring interviews with experts, analysts and citizens alike.

The report emphasized the country’s progress and the role of its nuclear capability in ensuring national security. It also showcased the country’s growing technological advancements and the nation’s determination to move forward.

As the day progressed, social media platforms continued to buzz with messages, hashtags and trending topics related to Youm-e-Takbeer.

Politicians, celebrities, and ordinary citizens alike shared their views and congratulations, reflecting the nation’s pride and unity. The messages ranged from patriotic sentiments to reflections on the country’s journey and future aspirations, report added.

As a teacher, I am proud to see our nation’s progress in science and technology, and Youm-e-Takbeer is a testament to that,” shared a Youngster.

Engineer Raza from Islamabad posted on Facebook, “Our scientists and engineers deserve applause for making Pakistan a nuclear power. Their dedication is truly commendable.”

“Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the sacrifices made by our leaders and scientists who worked tirelessly to make Pakistan a strong nation,” commented a student on Whatsapp group from Lahore.

“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a celebration of our nuclear tests, but a reminder of our nation’s resilience and determination,” commented Ali Hassan, a businessman from Karachi on Instgram.

“Today, we honor the scientists and engineers who made this achievement possible. Their hard work and dedication have paid off,” posted Dr. Sofia, a researcher from Quetta.

“Today, we pay tribute to the visionary leadership of our great nation. Pakistan’s nuclear tests were a milestone in our history,” posted Senator Mushahid Hussain.

“Pakistan’s nuclear capability is a symbol of our nation’s strength and resilience. We will continue to pursue our quest for scientific progress,” wrote another Politician while sharing a post on Facebook.

As the nation wrapped up its Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations, the message of unity, strength, and patriotism resonated across the country, inspiring citizens to work towards a brighter tomorrow, report mentioned.

Some citizens also uploaded pictures of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, on their WhatsApp statuses, paying tribute to his contributions.