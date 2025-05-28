Police officer martyred, constable injured during robbery

A police officer of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was martyred while another sustained serious injuries in a shootout with armed robbers near the Faizabad Metro Station at late-night.” An official told APP on Wednesday that the incident occurred when a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police conducted a raid to arrest a gang of robbers. The suspects opened indiscriminate fire from all directions, prompting a fierce response from the police. He said Officer Sudheer Ahmed Abbasi embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, while Constable Jaffar Jahangir was seriously injured and is under treatment at PIMS Hospital. He said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Yousaf, DIG Tariq and other senior officials visited the hospital late-night to inquire about the injured officer and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical care. He said three senior SSPs are personally leading the raiding teams. Following the attack, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation across the district. He said the Islamabad Police is determined to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.