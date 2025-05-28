Chinese technology overtaking West: Mushahid

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has praised Chinese technology for overtaking Western technology in key areas, including defense, adding China is a part of South Asia playing a positive role for peace and stability.

He made these remarks in the Chinese capital, where he was invited to Chair the Global Political Parties Dialogue on ‘Asia in a Changing World’. 250 political parties leaders and representatives from 29 countries took part in this high-level Conference, hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), said a press release received here on Wednesday.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was bestowed this honour in his capacity as Co-Chairman of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP). The Dialogue l, presided over by Senator Sayed included the Minister of IDCPC, Liu Jianchao, Former Speaker of Thailand, Bokin Balakula and the former Foreign Minister of Mongolia, Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

In his remarks opening the Dialogue, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the ‘Global center of gravity is shifting, inexorably and irreversibly, from the West, which is in decline, to the East and the world is witnessing the Rise of the East with the dawn of the Asian Century’. He acclaimed China’s role as a peaceful power and reliable partner which has risen through economic development and not through conquest, colonisation, aggression or invasion of any country. He added that ‘China is part of South Asia and is a source of stability for our region’. Mushahid Hussain extolled China’s progress in science and technology, referring to a recent cover story in ‘The Economist’ which called China a ‘Scientific Superpower’, adding that whether it is ‘J10C fighter jets or Deep Seek AI or Electric Vehicles, China is surpassing the West in technology’. IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao, responding to a question about the ‘Chinese Model’ said that while ‘China doesn’t believe in exporting its political ideology, China’s experience in poverty alleviation can be useful for developing countries’. He added that ‘China is also a part of South Asia, having several countries in the region as neighbours’, adding that China has borders with 14 countries but border dispute with only India which China feels should not be the sole determinant of relations between the two countries and the border dispute should be resolved peacefully’. Pakistan was also represented by former Chairman Senate, Senator Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Senator Anusha Rehman, as well as Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, plus some business leaders and think tank representatives.

In a separate meeting with Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Minister Liu Jianchao referred to high level exchanges of successful visits between Pakistan and China, citing his own visit to Pakistan in June 2024 and the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Beijing.