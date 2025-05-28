Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, fervor in Balochistan

Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated across Balochistan with great enthusiasm and fervor, marking the historic day when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 at Chaghi hills.

Across the province, special ceremonies, rallies, and seminars were organized to pay tribute to the scientists, armed forces, and leadership who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Muslim world. The local people paid rich tribute to the armed forces and all those who contributed selflessly to making Pakistan’s defense invincible.

Government officials, political leaders, and citizens from all walks of life expressed deep appreciation for the day, which symbolizes Pakistan’s resolve to maintain strategic deterrence and national security.

Educational institutions conducted special programs to raise awareness among students about the importance of nuclear capability in national defense as the entire nation was proud of its political leadership, armed forces and its nuclear scientists. The participants said that Youm-e-Takbeeris not only a day of scientific achievement but also a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. Pakistan’s nuclear capability serves as a critical factor in maintaining the balance of power in South Asia and sends a clear message to all hostile forces that the country is fully capable of defending its borders and sovereignty, they added.

“The historic move, despite the external pressure, the country’s defense was made impregnable by nuclear explosion. Youm-e-Takbeer continues to be a source of national pride and a testament to the country’s scientific and strategic capabilities.