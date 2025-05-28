UMT hosts seminar on ‘Future Leaders and Business Leaders’

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) organized a special seminar titled “Future Leaders and Business Leaders” bringing together students, faculty and members of the business community. The event featured Chairman & CEO of DWP Group, Farooq Naseem, as the Chief Guest and UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad as a distinguished participant.

Speaking at the event, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that UMT’s entrepreneurial journey is a guiding light for the younger generation. He highlighted that the purpose of the seminar was to offer students an opportunity to learn directly from successful business leaders, equipping them to play a significant role in the nation’s progress. Highlighting the role of emerging technologies, Murad asserted that the younger generation can revolutionize business through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mr. Farooq Naseem, Chairman & CEO of DWP Group in his keynote address, expressed his pride in engaging with youth and urged teachers to instill self-confidence in their students so they can excel in all aspects of life. He shared his own journey, from textiles to IT manufacturing, noting that his success came after years of dedication, working 13 to 14 hours a day.

He pointed out the need to eliminate fear from society and stressed that real learning extends beyond books to include social engagement. Speaking on the evolving landscape of education, he described virtual education as a new challenge with immense potential.

Predicting the next decade as an era of innovation, he urged educational institutions to integrate modern knowledge into their curricula and empower students to attract global investment through unique ideas. He said that Pakistan holds tremendous potential, and it’s the responsibility of the youth to harness their abilities constructively.

Encouraging young people to be proactive, Farooq Naseem advised them not to wait for opportunities but to create them, stressing that success today belongs to those who take the initiative. He described the youth as the fruit of their ancestors’ sacrifices.

Mr. Naseem also mentioned that 1,200 employees have been working in his organization for over 20 years, a testament to the respectful and empowering environment they are provided. He warned that organizations begin to falter when unsuitable individuals are placed in the wrong roles.

The event concluded with President Ibrahim Hasan Murad presenting a souvenir to Mr. Farooq Naseem and expressing gratitude for his invaluable insights.