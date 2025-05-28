ICC joins nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer

Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) held a special get-to-gather here on Wednesday to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, under the chairmanship of its President, Syed M. Siddiq Hasan.

On the occasion, ICC’s Executive Committee passed a resolution, expressing complete solidarity with the Nation and the country’s armed forces in defending the motherland.

It was noted with pride that on 28th May, 1998, Pakistan conducted its first nuclear tests in response to India’s nuclear tests earlier in the month.

These tests were conducted at the Chagai Hills in Balochistan, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s nuclear program.

This nuclear program was conducted under the able guidance and supervision of Dr. A.Q. Khan (Mohsin e Pakistan) after decades research.

On this historic day, the nation expresses its gratitude Dr. A.Q. Khan Sahib for making Pakistan invulnerable against any foreign aggression.

These tests demonstrated Pakistan’s determination to maintain its strategic parity with India and marked a significant development in the region’s security, the Committee’s members stated this in their speeches.

They noted that today Pakistan has emerged as a strong nuclear power in the World, and abled to stay in comity of the nations with dignity and honour.

They paid rich tributes to their national heroes like Dr. Qadeer Ahmed Khan.