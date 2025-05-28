Mexico becomes first country where voters will elect all judges

Mexico is set to become the first country in the world where voters will elect all judges — from the Supreme Court to lower courts. This major reform has sparked intense debate over its potential impact on the country’s justice system.

According to a report by AFP, the Mexican government says this step is necessary to eliminate corruption and ensure accountability in the legal system. Under the new policy, citizens will vote for thousands of federal, district, and local judges and magistrates. A second election for the remaining judges is planned for 2027.

However, critics argue that allowing voters to choose judges may threaten judicial independence. They worry that controversial candidates, including those linked to criminal figures like drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, could win seats and damage public trust in the courts.

To qualify, candidates must hold a law degree, have experience in legal matters, possess a good reputation, and have no criminal record. Despite these requirements, opponents claim the system still risks politicizing justice and reducing fairness in rulings.

Thousands of Mexicans, including judicial workers, protested nationwide against the reforms, but the government pushed ahead. Some legal professionals, like 28-year-old lawyer Olympia Rojas Loviano, expressed concern, saying, “Justice is not something you vote for — it requires experience and specialized knowledge.”

Still, some candidates like Judge María del Rocío Morales, who is running for magistrate in Mexico City, support the changes. She believes these elections allow citizens to shape the justice system and promote transparency. If fully implemented, Mexico will stand alone in electing judges at all court levels — a move praised by some and feared by others.