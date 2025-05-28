Israel airstrike destroys last Yemeni airline plane at Sanaa airport

Israel launched a fresh airstrike on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, destroying the last remaining aircraft belonging to the Yemeni national airline, airport officials confirmed on Wednesday. This marks another major escalation in the ongoing regional tensions.

According to the director of Sanaa Airport, the targeted strike completely destroyed the final plane used by Yemen’s national carrier. The attack has severely disrupted operations at the airport, which is already under heavy restrictions due to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force claimed the strike was aimed at Houthi military targets located at the airport. The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that the attack sends a clear warning: anyone who attacks Israel will face serious consequences.

The ministry further added that key Yemeni infrastructure — including ports and airports — could be targeted again in the future. This statement highlights Israel’s growing military response following recent regional threats.

This latest strike has raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, where the airport served as a crucial gateway for aid and civilian travel. The destruction of its last functional plane further isolates the country from international assistance.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, global observers are urging restraint. However, with both sides exchanging threats and strikes, the path to peace seems increasingly uncertain.