Iran may allow U.S. inspectors if nuclear deal is reached, says Tehran

Iran signaled on Wednesday that it could allow U.S. inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog to access its facilities if ongoing nuclear talks with Washington lead to an agreement. This marks a potential shift in Tehran’s stance as it continues negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters, Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said the country would “reconsider accepting American inspectors” through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but only if Iran’s demands are met. Tehran has long refused access to inspectors from countries it considers hostile, including the United States.

So far, Iran and the U.S. have held five rounds of talks, with the sixth round expected soon. The negotiations, mediated by Oman, represent the highest-level contact between the two nations since the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 under Donald Trump. Discussions remain tense, with both sides holding firm on key issues like uranium enrichment.

While Iranian officials say they welcome dialogue, they continue to stress that uranium enrichment is not negotiable. Eslami clarified that enrichment levels depend on intended use and are not linked to military aims. “Highly enriched uranium does not necessarily mean it will be used for weapons,” he explained.

Currently, Iran enriches uranium up to 60 percent — well above the 3.67 percent limit set in the 2015 agreement but still short of weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, European nations involved in the deal are considering triggering the “snapback” mechanism, which would reimpose UN sanctions for non-compliance, a move Tehran has warned against.

As talks continue, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, visiting Oman, thanked the Gulf nation for its mediation role. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the date and location for the next round of negotiations will be announced soon, as both sides inch closer to a possible breakthrough.