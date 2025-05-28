Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar killed in Israeli strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Mohammad Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza chief, has been killed in a recent Israeli strike. Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was reportedly targeted earlier this month in an airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza. While Hamas has not confirmed his death, Netanyahu declared him “eliminated” during a speech to the Israeli parliament.

The announcement marks a significant moment in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Netanyahu listed Mohammad Sinwar alongside other key Hamas leaders, including his brother Yahya and former leader Ismail Haniyeh, who were also killed in earlier operations. He emphasized that Israel is moving closer to the “complete defeat of Hamas.”

In recent days, the Israeli military has stepped up its offensive, following the collapse of a short-lived ceasefire in March. Military Chief Eyal Zamir said Hamas has suffered major losses, including the destruction of its command and control centers. These developments suggest a major shift in Israel’s war strategy.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu also noted that Israel is now controlling food distribution in Gaza through a new system supported by the United States. This move comes amid growing concerns about humanitarian conditions in the region, especially with aid access being disrupted by ongoing conflict.

Mohammad Sinwar rose quickly through the ranks of Hamas after the death of his brother last year. He was named the overall leader of the group following the reported killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. His death, if confirmed, would be another heavy blow to Hamas’ leadership.

As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, both sides face growing international pressure to seek a peaceful solution. However, with each new strike and leadership loss, the path to peace appears increasingly uncertain.