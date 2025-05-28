Tragedy at sea: Seven die as migrant boat capsizes near Canary islands

In a heartbreaking incident near Spain’s Canary Islands, seven people, including four women and three young girls, lost their lives when a migrant boat capsized just metres from shore. The vessel, which reportedly carried over 100 people, overturned as rescuers were trying to help children off the boat near the port of El Hierro.

The Spanish maritime rescue service explained that the boat tipped due to a sudden shift in passengers’ movement. Many of those onboard fell into the water during the chaotic moment. While emergency teams managed to pull several individuals from the sea, two children — a boy and a girl — were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Red Cross, the exact number of missing remains uncertain, but there could have been more than 100 people on board. The vessel had been spotted about 10 kilometres offshore before it was escorted to the port. Rescue workers were in the process of disembarking minors when the tragic accident occurred.

The Canary Islands continue to be a major entry point for migrants and refugees attempting to reach Europe from Africa. Many travel from countries like Mali, Senegal, and Morocco, often boarding unsafe and overcrowded boats from Mauritania. The journey across the Atlantic is known to be extremely dangerous.

Authorities have launched an investigation into this incident. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups are again urging for better support systems and safer migration routes to prevent more lives from being lost. As the number of unaccompanied minors increases, so does the call for urgent action and international cooperation.