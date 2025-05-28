Italy breaks silence: Israeli war tactics ‘unacceptable’, says FM

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has strongly criticized Israel’s ongoing military assault on Gaza, calling it “unacceptable” and urging for an immediate end to the bombing. Speaking in parliament, Tajani said Israel’s reaction to the Hamas attack in October 2023 has taken “dramatic and unacceptable” forms. He warned against any forced displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.

Italy has traditionally supported Israel, but concerns are growing within the country’s right-wing coalition over the extended military campaign. Over 54,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the offensive began. Tajani emphasized that bombing must stop, humanitarian aid must resume quickly, and international law must be respected.

Tajani’s remarks came amid rising pressure from opposition parties. Lawmakers from the 5-Star Movement accused the government and Europe’s leadership of being complicit in war crimes. The opposition has announced a protest in Rome on June 7, demanding sanctions on Israel and recognition of a Palestinian state.

Despite criticizing Israel’s actions, Tajani said dialogue with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government must continue. He maintained that a Palestinian state could still emerge through peaceful negotiations. However, he made it clear that expelling Palestinians from Gaza was unacceptable and would not be supported by Italy.

Tajani also signaled Italy’s willingness to join a future Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza. His comments highlight a shift in tone within Italy’s government as international calls grow louder for a ceasefire and a humanitarian response to the crisis in Gaza.