Saudi Arabia offers haj helpline in urdu to assist Pakistani pilgrims

The Saudi government has launched round-the-clock multilingual support for Haj pilgrims through its 937 Health Call Centre, now including Urdu to better serve Pakistani and South Asian pilgrims. The move is aimed at ensuring timely medical assistance and information access during the sacred pilgrimage.

According to a press release from the Saudi Embassy, the call centre is part of the Kingdom’s broader healthcare strategy during Haj. It offers real-time medical consultations, emergency help, and guidance on health facilities. Pilgrims can also report complaints or locate missing or hospitalised companions through the service.

The centre operates in seven major languages — Urdu, Arabic, English, French, Indonesian, Farsi, and Turkish — to serve pilgrims of various nationalities. This inclusive approach ensures no pilgrim is left behind due to a language barrier, especially those from non-Arabic-speaking countries like Pakistan, which sends one of the largest contingents to Haj.

Additionally, the Saudi Ministry of Health urged all pilgrims to use the centre’s services, highlighting its readiness to handle emergencies and general health inquiries. It stressed that protecting pilgrims’ health and dignity remains a top priority during their spiritual journey.

Last week, the ministry also launched a health awareness kit in eight languages, including Urdu. The kit offers tips on heat protection, vaccine requirements, chronic disease care, and how to use free medical services. It includes videos, social media content, and printable guides to help pilgrims stay informed and healthy throughout their pilgrimage.