Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz slams chicken price hike before eid, orders relief measures

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed serious anger over the sudden rise in chicken prices across the province, especially ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. In a high-level meeting held in Lahore, she was briefed on the pricing trends of essential items including vegetables, pulses, flour, and bread. CM Maryam directed immediate action to control poultry prices, terming the increase unjustified and unacceptable.

She strongly emphasized that any hike in vegetable prices before Eid would not be tolerated either. The Chief Minister made it clear that hoarders will face strict action if found stockpiling vegetables to create artificial shortages. She reiterated that such profiteering tactics hurt the common man, especially during festivals when demand naturally increases.

Maryam Nawaz also responded to the recent decrease in flour prices, ordering that bread (roti) prices must now be adjusted accordingly. She urged local price control committees to ensure that consumers actually benefit from the drop in flour rates. Her focus remains on protecting citizens from price manipulation and market exploitation.

Furthermore, the CM sought a detailed and workable plan to reduce transportation costs for vegetables. She noted that reducing these logistical expenses would play a key role in bringing down retail prices. This step, she added, is vital to ensuring affordability and steady supply in both urban and rural markets.

The Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz is taking an aggressive stance on inflation control. Ahead of Eid, her administration aims to ensure fair pricing, discourage profiteering, and provide real relief to the people. A strict crackdown on hoarding and manipulation is expected in the coming days.