China-India tensions escalate over stricter CCTV camera regulations in India

India has introduced stringent new security regulations for CCTV cameras amid growing fears of surveillance by China. These new rules have sparked disputes between international camera manufacturers and Indian regulators in recent weeks.

According to official documents and internal emails, camera manufacturers are now required to submit their hardware, software, and source code for testing in government laboratories. This mandatory security testing policy has raised concerns among companies about supply disruptions and significant financial losses.

A senior government official revealed that these regulations are driven by India’s deep concerns over advanced surveillance equipment from China. In 2021, India’s then-Deputy Minister for IT disclosed to Parliament that 1 million CCTV cameras installed in government institutions were from Chinese companies, and the video data was being transferred to foreign servers, raising serious security concerns.

The new laws, effective from April 2025, require manufacturers—including Chinese firms like Hikvision, Xiaomi, and Dahua, South Korea’s Hanwha, and the US-based Motorola Solutions—to test their CCTV products in Indian government labs. The rules apply to all internet-connected CCTV cameras manufactured or imported after April 9.

On April 3, Indian authorities met with representatives from 17 domestic and international surveillance companies. Several firms expressed their unwillingness to comply with the new regulations and requested extensions, but the government rejected these appeals. Official records of the meeting indicate that the government views this policy as necessary to address “genuine security concerns” and insists on its strict enforcement.

India previously stated in December that these regulations, which are not aimed at any specific country, intend to improve the quality of surveillance systems and enhance cybersecurity across the country.

Manufacturers argue that limited testing facilities, prolonged factory inspections, and mandatory source code reviews are causing delays in product approvals, potentially harming business plans. Ajay Dubey, Hanwha’s South Asia director, warned the Indian Ministry of IT in an April 9 email that these measures could cause “millions of dollars in losses and shake the market.”

Millions of CCTV cameras have been installed in Indian cities, offices, and residential areas in recent years. Official data shows that New Delhi alone has over 250,000 cameras installed at key locations.

Last year, India’s CCTV camera market was valued at $3.5 billion, expected to reach $7 billion by 2030. While government sector cameras have been subject to testing requirements since June 2024, the new laws extend these requirements to all devices, increasing the policy’s impact. A research company estimates that government agencies account for 27% of CCTV sales in India, while businesses, industries, hotels, and residential consumers make up the remaining 73%.

The new regulations mandate CCTV devices to have tamper-proof designs, malware detection, and data encryption features. Companies must self-test their software and submit reports to government labs. If devices use proprietary communication protocols, officials may also request source code access. Additionally, the laws empower Indian authorities to conduct cybersecurity audits by visiting foreign factories.