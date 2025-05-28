Russia rejects Zelensky’s trilateral summit proposal with Trump and Putin

Russia has officially rejected the proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a trilateral summit involving himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Kremlin stated that any meeting between Putin and Zelensky would only take place if both sides’ negotiating teams reach a “solid agreement.”

Earlier this month, Putin dismissed a request for a meeting with Zelensky in Turkey, during the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years. These talks, held in Istanbul, failed to produce any meaningful progress. Putin has repeatedly questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader and has even called for his removal.

U.S. former President Trump expressed disappointment over the ongoing war and lack of peace agreement, criticizing Putin for intensifying the conflict. Meanwhile, Zelensky said he was open to any format for talks—whether bilateral or trilateral—and welcomed discussions involving Trump and Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that meetings will only occur after concrete agreements have been finalized between the two sides. The Kremlin continues to reject Western demands for an immediate ceasefire.

Zelensky has urged the U.S. to impose stronger sanctions on Russia, specifically targeting its banking and energy sectors. Trump has warned of new sanctions but none have been enacted so far. The war, which began in February 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shows little sign of ending soon, as intense fighting continues.