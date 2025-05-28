Deadly thunderstorms kill 10, injure dozens across Pakistan: more rain expected

ISLAMABAD – Severe thunderstorms have swept through northern and central Pakistan, leaving at least 10 people dead and 43 others injured. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed on Wednesday that strong winds, heavy rains, and flash floods caused widespread damage to homes and crops.

This is the second major storm in less than a week to strike the region. Just days earlier, powerful windstorms had already killed 19 people and injured more than 90 across Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities fear that continued bad weather could worsen the situation in the coming days.

Among the recent fatalities, four women and a man died in different areas of Kashmir, while three people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two more were confirmed dead in Punjab. Haroon Rasheed, a senior official in Kashmir, reported that a mosque and 12 houses were destroyed in one village. He added that one person remains missing.

The NDMA has warned that the stormy weather is likely to continue until Saturday. People living in at-risk areas have been urged to stay indoors and take all necessary precautions. Emergency teams are working around the clock to help those affected and to assess further risks.

Extreme weather events like these are becoming more common in Pakistan, with climate change being a major contributing factor. In April, temperatures soared as high as 46.5°C in parts of Punjab. Due to the intense heat, schools in Punjab and Balochistan were forced to close early for summer vacations.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as storms continue to threaten lives and property. Citizens are advised to follow weather alerts and cooperate with local authorities to stay safe.