Thames water slammed with record £123m fine for sewage pollution failures

In a historic move, UK water regulator Ofwat has fined Thames Water a record £123 million over serious sewage pollution and financial misconduct. The penalty includes a £104 million environmental fine and an £18.2 million punishment for breaking rules on dividend payments. Ofwat confirmed that investors, not customers, will bear the cost of the sanctions.

According to Ofwat, Thames Water failed to properly manage its sewage systems, causing widespread harm to both the environment and public health. The company also neglected to offer a meaningful plan to fix the damage, which led regulators to take stronger action. Ofwat chief David Black said the decision sets clear expectations for future behaviour and aims to prevent further failures.

The regulator criticised Thames Water for paying dividends despite poor performance and environmental harm. Under a current cash lock-up due to a credit rating downgrade, the company is barred from rewarding shareholders without official approval. Black stressed that companies must now link dividend payments to actual service and environmental standards.

This crackdown comes as Thames Water faces major financial challenges and searches for new investors. Environment Secretary Steve Reed called the fine part of “the toughest crackdown on water companies in history.” He revealed that 81 criminal investigations are ongoing into water firms, signalling a tougher stance on corporate pollution.

Environmental groups and politicians have reacted strongly. James Wallace of River Action urged the government to place Thames Water into special administration, citing years of river pollution and rising debt. Meanwhile, MPs like Tim Farron and Ellie Chowns called for structural reforms, demanding stronger regulation and a shift toward public benefit ownership.

With public anger rising and political pressure mounting, this case marks a turning point in how water companies are held accountable. It also highlights growing concerns over private profits taking priority over environmental responsibility and public health.