Rs187 billion raised as SBP pushes floating-rate bonds

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully raised Rs187.17 billion through the auction of 10-year floating-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) held on Tuesday, reflecting strong market confidence and helping the central bank manage its liquidity and debt strategy.

According to auction data, Rs175 billion was mobilized through competitive bids, while the remaining Rs12.17 billion came from non-competitive offers. The cut-off price was set at 95.0396, with the average accepted price for non-competitive bids slightly higher at 95.1914, signaling continued investor demand.

Investor bid prices ranged between 95.4218 and 92.4948, reflecting a healthy appetite despite market uncertainties. The bonds will be officially settled on May 29, 2025.

This auction follows the previous 10-year PIB auction held on May 14, where the SBP raised Rs112.65 billion at a lower cut-off price of 94.4764, indicating a positive trend in pricing and investor sentiment.

The SBP’s consistent issuance of PIBs, particularly floating-rate instruments, is part of its broader policy to stabilize borrowing costs, ensure domestic liquidity, and strengthen public debt management in an evolving macroeconomic landscape.