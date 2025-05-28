Student visa freeze: US plans wider screening of applicants

Washington: The Trump administration has ordered U.S. embassies around the world to temporarily stop scheduling new visa interviews for international students, citing plans to expand the screening of applicants’ social media profiles, according to foreign media reports.

Officials say the move is part of a broader effort to tighten vetting procedures for student visas. While no new appointments will be accepted for now, interviews that were already scheduled will proceed as planned, a U.S. State Department source confirmed.

U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio has directed embassies to pause the processing of new student visa interviews until further notice. The decision aims to give officials time to implement enhanced background checks, particularly focusing on applicants’ online and social media activity.

This temporary suspension comes amid growing concerns within the Trump administration over security and immigration enforcement. Critics, however, argue it will disrupt educational opportunities and damage America’s reputation as a hub for international students.

Earlier, the administration had already drawn backlash for revoking Harvard University’s right to admit foreign students under certain visa programs—moves widely criticized by academic institutions and immigration advocates.