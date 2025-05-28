Security forces foil major terror plot, kill four militants in Balochistan operation

QUETTA – In a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO), Pakistan’s security forces eliminated four terrorists from a banned outfit in the Musakhel area of Balochistan on Wednesday. The action was taken after receiving a credible tip-off about the militants’ activities in the region.

According to security sources, the terrorists were trying to plant a bomb on a highway in the Rarasham area when the forces moved in. A heavy exchange of fire took place, during which all four militants were neutralized on the spot. This timely intervention helped avert a major terror attack.

The slain terrorists were identified as Saleem, Bakht, and Akbar, who were reportedly involved in past attacks on passenger buses and other soft targets in the region. During the operation, security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons and explosives, making the area safer for local residents and travelers.

Following the operation, sanitisation efforts are ongoing in and around Rarasham to ensure no other threats remain. Security officials reaffirmed their commitment to wiping out terrorism and said such actions would continue until complete peace is restored in all troubled regions.

Earlier this week, security forces carried out similar operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to ISPR, nine Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in three engagements across Dera Ismail Khan and Tank. These operations reflect the forces’ growing success in disrupting foreign-backed terror networks.

Pakistan’s armed forces remain determined to eliminate the threat of terrorism and restore full security across the country. Their recent string of successes highlights the strength of Pakistan’s intelligence capabilities and the bravery of its troops on the front lines.