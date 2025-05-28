Pakistan condemns Modi’s remarks as inflammatory and dangerous shift from peace norms

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them “inflammatory” and a “troubling departure from international norms.” The FO stated that Modi’s aggressive comments reflect a dangerous pattern of historical revisionism, minority repression, and rising hostility towards Pakistan. Speaking at a public event in Gujarat, Modi accused Pakistan of using “war strategies” and threatened retaliatory action, further escalating regional tensions.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the FO criticized Modi for his reference to weaponizing water resources, especially those shared under the Indus Waters Treaty. The ministry called this stance reckless and against treaty obligations signed between both nations. It added that India’s threats on water usage show a clear disregard for peace efforts and international law. Pakistan warned that politicizing natural resources could have serious consequences for regional stability.

The FO also highlighted India’s recent involvement in extraterritorial killings and accused the Modi-led government of systematically repressing the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It called India’s claims of victimhood ironic, noting that its own administration promotes mob violence and religious discrimination. The statement criticized India’s internal policies, stating that they contradict its global image and ambition.

Furthermore, Pakistan expressed deep concern over India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960. This decision came after India launched unprovoked missile strikes on Pakistani territory on May 6 and 7, targeting what it claimed were militant camps. The strikes killed several Pakistani civilians, including women and children, sparking immediate international concern.

In response, Pakistan launched a major military operation named Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, targeting Indian military installations in retaliation. The Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets and several drones during the conflict. The brief but intense battle ended after 87 hours with a ceasefire brokered by the United States on May 10.

In conclusion, Pakistan urged India to respect international law, honor treaty obligations, and abandon aggressive rhetoric. It called on India’s youth to reject divisive politics and work toward peace, dignity, and regional cooperation.