Starship spins out of control midway, marks third SpaceX setback

SpaceX’s Starship rocket faced another major setback on Tuesday after spinning out of control mid-flight. The massive 400-foot rocket launched from Starbase, Texas, for its ninth test flight but lost stability about 30 minutes into its journey. The rocket had just reached suborbital space when communication was lost, bringing a halt to several mission goals.

The lower-stage booster, a reused part of the rocket, failed to land as planned. SpaceX lost contact during its descent, and it plunged into the sea instead of a controlled splashdown. Meanwhile, Starship’s upper stage started spinning wildly. It was supposed to release eight dummy Starlink satellites, but the mechanism failed to work.

SpaceX engineers believe the problem came from a fuel tank leak, which caused the rocket to lose control. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, confirmed the issue on X (formerly Twitter) but praised the team’s efforts. He promised to increase the launch frequency, aiming for one every 3 to 4 weeks to speed up testing.

This is the third explosive failure for Starship, a rocket built to send humans to Mars and support NASA’s moon missions. While this flight went further than previous ones, it still missed many key targets like testing the heat shield and landing system. The rocket ended its journey as a fireball over southern Africa.

Despite the setback, Musk called it a “great achievement” and emphasized learning from failure. SpaceX uses a risky but fast-paced testing method to improve designs quickly. However, the failures raise concerns for upcoming NASA missions and SpaceX’s role in the US space program.