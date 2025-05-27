Zil Hajj moon not sighted; Eidul Azha on June 7

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that it has not sighted the Zil Hajj moon, meaning Pakistan would observe Eidul Azha on June 7. The committee’s meeting took place on a roof in Islamabad’s Kohsar Block, where the religious affairs ministry has its office. Addressing a press conference, RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said, “No testimony of sighting the moon of the month of Zil Hajj was received from any part of Pakistan. Therefore, it was decided with consensus that Zil Hajj 1, 1446AH would be on May 29, Thursday and Eidul Azha would be observed on June 7, Saturday.” He noted that the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country and clear in some. Maulana Azad presided over the meeting of the RHC earlier in the evening, with officials and experts from other departments also gathered to sight the moon. Simultaneous zonal meetings of the RHC also took place at their respective headquarters in the provincial capitals to send testimonies. Dr Mohammad Hasan Ali, director of the Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics at the Pakistan Meteorological Department; Shaukatullah Khan of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco); and Zainul Abedin from the science and tech ministry were among those present during the meeting, Azad said.