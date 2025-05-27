Pakistan, Iran top military commanders discuss regional security landscape

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri at the General Staff Headquarters in Tehran, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

“Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity,” read the statement.

The field marshal was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

COAS alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier met with Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran.

The army chief is on an official visit to Turkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan along with the PM’s delegation visiting the three friendly countries.