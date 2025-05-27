Cop on polio duty martyred in Nushki gun attack

A police constable providing security to an anti-polio team was martyred while another sustained injuries when unidentified attackers opened fire on them in Nushki, Balochistan, on Tuesday. The incident prompted authorities to temporarily suspend the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in the district. According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, the attack was an attempt to sabotage a vital national campaign and instil fear among the public. “The anti-polio drive is a national obligation, and any attack on it is intolerable,” he said in a strongly worded statement, calling the assault a conspiracy to derail the campaign and spread panic. Rind further said that operations against terrorists would be intensified, vowing to bring the culprits to justice swiftly. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in strong terms and expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred police official.