CM inaugurates model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the country’s largest and most advanced model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran, Lahore, on Tuesday.

The model market is a landmark project aimed at transforming the traditional livestock trade with modern facilities and infrastructure.

During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the available facilities and was given a comprehensive briefing on the project. She was informed that the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market spans 74 acres and is equipped to accommodate 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. The market features 20 large animal sheds, each fitted with fans, a first in the history of cattle markets in Pakistan.

The briefing further revealed that a dedicated quarantine centre has been established within the facility to protect livestock from infectious diseases. The market also includes 20 residential units for cattle traders, ensuring convenience and comfort for those conducting business on-site.

Additional facilities include a mosque, washrooms, a veterinary clinic, a tuck shop, and an ATM. For efficient logistics, a loading and unloading bay, truck centre, and spacious parking area have been constructed. A police post and expansive open grounds enhance both security and functionality.

In a major innovation, the market is also equipped with a modern auction bay and a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse, further streamlining livestock trade and processing.

The CM was informed that Punjab’s second-largest model cattle market is planned to be established in Jhang, continuing the provincial government’s commitment to improving livestock infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented commemorative shields to individuals and teams who demonstrated outstanding performance in the successful execution of the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market project.

Separately, the Punjab government has decided to increase fines for traffic violations by up to ten times.

The decision was taken during a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday.

Under the new plan, parents will be held accountable, and FIRs will be registered if underage children are caught driving. Heavy fines for using mobile phones while driving were also agreed upon in principle. Additionally, a ban will be imposed on parking heavily loaded trolleys along major roads.

Strict action will be taken against vehicles operating with broken or nonfunctional headlights.

Vehicles carrying dangerously hanging items such as iron rods or protruding parts will be stopped immediately. Cases will also be registered for one-wheeling or dangerously reckless driving.

The meeting also reviewed the remodelling of 372 points across Punjab and 77 within Lahore. It was directed that video and photographic evidence must be attached to all traffic challans to ensure transparency. Traffic wardens will now issue challans “in camera” for better accountability.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the provision of modern patrol vehicles and advanced equipment to the traffic police. She also ordered the immediate removal of traffic bottlenecks on Bedian Road and other key routes. To help identify and manage traffic congestion in advance, roadside digital screens will be installed.

The proposal to change the traffic police uniform was reviewed, and a decision was made in principle to introduce five new categories of traffic officers: Enforcement Officer, Traffic Regulator, Education Officer, Licensing Officer, and Public Service Officer.