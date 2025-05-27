LHC orders release of six illegally detained by landlord

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the release of six members of a family, including women and children, who were found to be illegally confined by a landlord in the Mandi Bahauddin district.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa issued the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Qasim, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, who alleged that his relatives had been unlawfully detained.

During the proceedings, a court-appointed bailiff presented the rescued individuals-Muhammad Saleem and his family members-before the court. The bailiff reported that, acting on the court’s directives and accompanied by local police, a raid was conducted at the outhouse of Muhammad Akram, a landlord in Jokalian village, Tehsil Phalia.

According to the bailiff, Muhammad Saleem was found shackled in chains, while his wife and children were locked in a room. All six individuals were safely recovered during the operation.

At this, the court ordered immediate release of recovered individuals and allowed them to return to their home. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station was directed to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and take legal action based on the petitioner’s complaint.

The court had earlier appointed Tanveer Hussain as bailiff to execute the recovery with the assistance of law enforcement.