Tobacco costs Pakistan 164,000 lives and $2.5bn annually: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the devastating toll of tobacco use in Pakistan, which claims approximately 164,000 lives annually and drains the economy of over PKR 700 billion (roughly US$ 2.5 billion).

Calling the crisis both a public health emergency and an economic threat, WHO is urging to implement stronger tobacco control measures-particularly through significantly higher taxes-to curb consumption, save lives, and ease the national burden.

The organization said all tobacco products on the market, without exception and regardless of its manufacturer, are extremely harmful to health and pose a major risk to vulnerable populations such as children and teenagers.

As World No Tobacco Day – observed on 31 May – approaches, WHO reaffirms its commitment to partnering with Pakistan to address the chronic health crisis caused by tobacco.

WHO advocates for taxation to be used as a tool to reduce consumption while increasing revenues that can be directed towards health and development priorities.

Without additional measures, the harmful impact of tobacco on public health and the national economy will continue to jeopardize Pakistan’s efforts to advance the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Research has shown that tobacco taxation is effective in increasing revenues for the Government while also reducing consumption, tobacco-related diseases and pressure on health systems.

In 2023, following a tax increase on tobacco products in Pakistan, tobacco use declined by 19.2%, with 26.3% of smokers cutting down on cigarette consumption.

Revenue collection from the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes increased by 66%, from PKR 142 billion in 2022-23 to 237 billion in 2023-24.

In Pakistan, FED rates on cigarettes have not increased since February 2023 – making them more affordable – and taxation levels remain below WHO’s recommended 75% of the retail price. This presents an opportunity to strengthen control measures.

Pakistan ratified the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2004, and WHO provides continuous technical support to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and the Federal Board of Revenue in areas such as tobacco tax policy and track-and-trace implementation.

“There is no such thing as a safe tobacco product. Tobacco is a devastating burden on public health, for the economy, for our children and for our grandchildren.”

Tobacco kills up to half of its users who don’t quit, overstretches health systems and also harms non-smokers in our communities and families.

Make no mistake, all tobacco products on the market – without exception – are extremely toxic and dangerous,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

WHO stands with the Government of Pakistan as it strives to reduce tobacco consumption and save lives.