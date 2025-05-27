Authorities told to crack down on transporters fleecing passengers

The Transport and Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh has directed the authorities concerned to take action against transporters fleecing passengers as Eid approaches.

It asked all concerned authorities i.e. the Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi, the Commissioner (All in Sindh), the Deputy Inspector General of NH&M Police South Zone, Karachi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Karachi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner / Chairman DRTAs Board (All in Sindh) the Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Sindh, Karachi, the Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Karachi, the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (All in Sindh) kindly take necessary action against the violators who are charging any extra fares from the travelers / commuters within your jurisdiction and report to be sent to this department on daily basis (through E-mail-secretarytransportsindh@gmail.com or Whatsapp-0300-3495375) as well as copy to the press for the awareness of the general public in the best interest of public.