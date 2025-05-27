China offers jobs to Pakistani youth through NAVTTC job fair

In a major boost for Pakistan’s youth, China and Pakistan joined hands to create new job opportunities. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the China Chamber of Commerce held a job fair in Islamabad. Over 500 skilled youth received job offers on the spot, while more than 3,000 applied. Twenty-two Chinese companies took part in this first-of-its-kind event.

During the event, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised Pakistan’s young population. He said China will help train and hire Pakistani youth. He also noted that China has over 11,000 vocational institutes and is ready to share expertise. He added that a supportive environment for Chinese companies in Pakistan will benefit both countries. He called the youth a great asset and urged them to enter science and technology fields.

An agreement was also signed between Chinese firm Thang International and Pakistani institutes to provide IT training. NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal announced similar future collaborations. She stressed that building “smart labor” is key for economic strength. She also thanked the Prime Minister for his vision of a skilled and self-reliant Pakistan. Four hundred job offers were made during the fair.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister of State Wajiha Qamar also attended the event. They praised the friendship between Pakistan and China. Wajiha called the fair a message that Pakistani youth are “future makers.” She emphasized that Pakistan can only grow stronger by investing in skills. She said CPEC is not just a project but a vision for prosperity.

Officials from NAVTTC and China affirmed their commitment to continue such events. They highlighted that the fair was part of a 2024 MoU between NAVTTC and China. Director General Haider Abbas called it the beginning of a new era. The event showed how strong partnerships can lead to real progress. More job fairs are planned to continue this momentum.