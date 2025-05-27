Swat seminar urges decisive action against terrorists

The KP Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the University of Swat, held a one-day seminar and a solidarity walk to promote social cohesion, national integration and to condemn APS Khuzdar Bus Attack.” The event gathered students, faculty, scholars, and civil society to discuss academia’s vital role in promoting peace, tolerance, and national unity.

Speakers emphasized the moral duty of educational institutions to foster dialogue, counter extremist ideologies, promote social cohesion & national integration.

Seminar concluded with a Peace Walk to express solidarity with victims of the APS Khuzdar Bus attack. Participants condemned the violence , its perpetrators and called for decisive action against Fitanat-ul-Khawarij and Fitna-tul-Hindustan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to peace and urged the state to act firmly against all anti-Pakistan forces, declaring national unity and cohesion as essential for a prosperous future.