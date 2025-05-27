Pakistan slams Modi’s ‘bullet’ warning to citizens

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning to its citizens to eliminate terrorism or face his “bullet,” calling it a violation of the United Nations Charter, which urges member states to settle disputes peacefully and refrain from threats or the use of force.

“Pakistan has taken note of the recent remarks by the Prime Minister of India, delivered in Gujarat with the theatrical flourish of a campaign rally rather than the sobriety expected of the leader of a nuclear-armed state,” the foreign office said in a statement issued early Tuesday.

“Such statements blatantly violate the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which obliges member states to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of other states,” it added.

Islamabad called the remarks “a reckless provocation” and accused India of trying to deflect attention from what it described as rights abuses and demographic changes in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Modi said during the rally the people of Pakistan, especially its youth, must step forward to rid their country of “the disease of terrorism.”

“Live a life of peace, eat your bread or else my bullet is always an option,” he added, drawing applause from the crowd.

Responding to his comment, the foreign office said: “Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counter-terrorism efforts speak louder than any hostile soundbite.”

It noted if extremism was truly a concern for India, it should focus on rising religious intolerance and the marginalization of minorities under what it called “the increasingly brutal Hindutva ideology.”

While reaffirming its commitment to peace based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, Pakistan warned any threat to its security or territorial integrity would be met with “firm and proportionate measures,” citing Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The foreign office also urged the international community to take “serious note” of India’s escalating rhetoric, saying it posed a risk to regional stability and efforts toward lasting peace.

Separately, India’s defence minister has approved a framework for building the country’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, amid a new arms race with Pakistan weeks after a military conflict between the neighbours.

Indian state-run Aeronautical Development Agency, which is executing the programme, will shortly invite initial interest from defence firms for developing a prototype of the warplane, envisaged as a twin-engine 5th generation fighter, the ministry said.

The project is crucial for the Indian Air Force, whose squadrons of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet aircraft have fallen to 31 from an approved strength of 42 at a time when rival China is expanding its air force rapidly.

Pakistan has one of China’s most advanced warplanes, the J-10, in its arsenal.

India will partner with a domestic firm for the stealth fighter programme, and companies can bid independently or as a joint venture, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the bids would be open for both private and state-owned firms.