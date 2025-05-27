Diplomatic Reawakening

In an age of broadcast grandstanding, Pakistan’s diplomacy is taking a quieter, but no less deliberate, shape.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ongoing four-nation tour is proving to be more than a symbolic thank you for support during Pakistan’s recent standoff with India. In a pure recalibration of geopolitical rhythm, where Mr Modi has opted for the echo chambers of the Global North, Islamabad is now meticulously building something different: a cross-continental lattice of trust, transport, trade and, increasingly, narrative solidarity.

On one end of the table looms large New Delhi as it pushes to relist Pakistan on the FATF grey list, suspends the Indus Waters Treaty and seeks its global isolation. But Pakistan’s counteroffensive has been strategic. The simultaneous (read, high-powered) dispatch of delegation to Western capitals and Sharif’s grand regional tour was its way of reminding the world that it is neither diplomatically isolated nor ideologically confused.

In Ankara, Mr Sharif and President Erdo?an pledged deeper defence cooperation and economic integration; their summit extending well beyond pleasantries. This reaffirmation of ties between the two “brotherly nations,” including the acceleration of joint military projects, infrastructure linkages, and cultural exchange, anchors Pakistan further into the orbit of Turkiye’s growing geostrategic ambitions. Another potent image surfaced in Azerbaijan where PM Sharif joined Erdo?an and Aliyev to inaugurate the region’s third post-war airport. Through infrastructure diplomacy, Islamabad appears to be transforming a ‘Muslim brotherhood’ into a multimodal alignment.

The Tehran stop would perhaps go down in recent history as the most strategically significant. With energy corridors, transit trade, and SCO convergence on the table, this thaw (a pronounced shift from cross-border missile exchanges) signals a pivot from managed crisis to mutual interest. Iran offers what few others can–access westward. For Pakistan, integrating Tehran into its regional doctrine serves both geo-economics and hedging in a region where strategic autonomy is increasingly rare.

While CPEC remains Pakistan’s cornerstone, the new diplomatic push broadens the chessboard. By embedding itself within the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Iran axis, Pakistan is reinforcing China’s Eurasian ambitions while regaining agency over its corridors.

For too long, Pakistan’s foreign policy has oscillated between security fixation and rhetorical drift. This tour, however, was markedly different: it projected sobriety, direction, and diplomatic depth. It tied together Muslim solidarity, regional pragmatism, and multipolar alignment, not as slogans, but as engagements grounded in energy, infrastructure, and resilience.

Still, the international image Pakistan seeks will only hold if matched by domestic stability, economic reform, and strategic consistency. Whether Modi doctrine is ready to accept it or not, the geometry of power is shifting, and Islamabad has begun sketching lines that may yet define a new regional architecture. *