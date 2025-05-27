A.Q. Khan’s Legacy

Great nations honour their heroes and never forget the services and sacrifices for their countries. The nation of Pakistan will never forget and will remember the great contribution of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. A name of patriotism, resilience, bravery, and courage, his life remains a beacon of inspiration for the youth of Pakistan. His unmatched services, academic brilliance, and unwavering dedication offer valuable lessons in nation-building, progress, and leadership.

Mohsin-e-Pakistan was born on April 1, 1936, in Bhopal, India. Following the partition of the subcontinent, he migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1947, carrying the hopes and big dreams of a new nation in his heart.

He began his academic journey in metallurgical engineering at the University of Karachi, later earning advanced degrees from the Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands, and the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

In 1976, Dr. Khan founded the Kahuta Research Laboratories (KRL), which became the cornerstone of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program. Under his leadership, Pakistan achieved a historic milestone by conducting its first successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, at Chagai, Baluchistan, Pakistan. A great and memorable moment when five underground nuclear explosions firmly established the nation’s defence deterrent and secured its sovereignty. Dr. Khan received two of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards: Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

There are many lessons from the life of A.Q. Khan for the youth of Pakistan. With the help of God, young minds can dream big, fly high, shine well, and lead with purpose, like A.Q. Khan.

Pursuance of academic excellence and skill sets: Dr. A. Q. Khan had an excellent educational background and expertise in metallurgy and nuclear sciences. Young minds must pursue innovative knowledge with passion, strive for expertise in their chosen field, and use it not only for personal and social growth but also for the service and progress of their nation.

Dedication and hard work: His tireless efforts and commitment to Pakistan’s nuclear program demonstrate the importance of perseverance. Youth must understand the power of unshakable dedication, unwavering commitment, and relentless hard work to make their lives beautiful and graceful. They must carry on their journey with dedication and high willpower.

Patriotism and service: The life of A.Q. Khan exemplifies patriotism and service to the nation. He dedicated himself to making Pakistan a nuclear power, ensuring its security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. Youth must have a patriotic approach to their country and the people of their beloved homeland. As A.Q. Khan proved the intellect combined with patriotism can dismantle any barrier.

Innovation and Problem-Solving: Dr. Khan’s work demonstrated the power of innovative thinking and creative problem-solving in addressing national challenges. The young minds of the nation should be very creative, and innovative. They must learn the technological trends prevailing and try their best to solve the problems of the real world.

Resilience and Adaptability: Despite facing a lot of hardships, complications frightful obstacles, and controversies, Dr. A.Q. Khan remained steadfast in his mission and vision. This should remind the youth of the nation that with the help of ALLAH Almighty, if you have a big cause and mission in your life, then the obstacles and challenges can’t stop you from demonstrating your true potential.

Love with the Book of ALLAH (Quran): While keeping in view the remarkable achievements of A.Q. Khan, it was found and read in the literature about his love and inspiration for the holy book of ALLAH Almighty. The great book of the Holy Quran is a source of scientific wisdom and knowledge. Muslim scientists explore the verses of the Holy Quran for clues about the mysteries of the universe. It is rightly said:

“If the Muslim Ummah makes the Qur’an the guiding light of their lives, not only this world but the hereafter can also be set right.”

I urge the youth of the nation and students to seek guidance from the Holy Quran in their personal, social, and professional matters. The Holy Quran is the mighty rope, the wise guide, and the book above every book. It is a great blessing in this universe for mankind.

Selflessness: The youth of Pakistan should be very selfless in their vision and mission, just like Dr. A.Q. Khan. His dedication and commitment to the safety of Pakistan’s security and sovereignty stand as a good example of selflessness and a patriotic approach to his beloved homeland.

National Development and Responsibility: Dr A.Q. Khan’s remarkable contributions instilled a profound sense of national development, progress, and responsibility. He emphasized that the strength of a nation lies in the collective responsibility of its citizens. By promoting unity and encouraging young people to rise above personal and societal differences, he inspired them to actively participate in the nation-building process.

Motivation for Science and Technology: He was a strong proponent of advancing science and technology in Pakistan, founding institutions and initiating scholarship programs to foster scientific research. In today’s rapidly changing technological advancements, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity, the youth of Pakistan can integrate these advancements in their academic and personal growth.

Inspiring Young Minds: The life of Dr. Khan and his legacy serve as a timeless role model for the youth of the nation. His services, commitment, dedication, and sacrifices inspired the people of Pakistan. His life inspired young minds to pursue careers in STEM fields and actively contribute to national progress. The youth have to excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Dr. A.Q. Khan was a believer in the power of knowledge, discipline, and selfless service to the motherland, and was very respected by the nation of Pakistan, even abroad by the Muslim countries. His greatest contribution was to make Pakistan a nuclear weapons state. With the grace of ALLAH, this is a big security against an aggressive nuclear neighbour. Our nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbir as a national day in Pakistan on May 28 every year.

The writer is a freelance columnist.