In Defence of Our Defenders

In the fog of war and propaganda, truth often becomes the first casualty. In recent days, a troubling pattern has resurfaced-one where certain self-proclaimed activists, most notably Mahrang Baloch, have launched yet another tirade against Pakistan’s Armed Forces. Hiding behind the veil of human rights, such voices exploit tragedy, twist facts, and attempt to delegitimize the very institutions that stand as the shield of our sovereignty.

It is time to set the record straight.

The Pakistan Armed Forces are not just a military institution; they are a symbol of unity, discipline, and national survival. They have defended this country through wars, internal insurgencies, and disasters-always putting Pakistan first, even at the cost of their own lives. To accuse these defenders of the nation of extrajudicial killings without a shred of credible evidence is not only irresponsible-it is dangerous.

Mahrang Baloch’s claim that she merely sought transparency over the burial of militants killed in the Jaffer Express operation is a half-truth crafted to generate sympathy while ignoring the full context. The twelve militants involved in the hijacking were identified by their terror group. Yet she questions why more than twelve bodies were brought to the hospital, conveniently ignoring the nature of armed operations where injuries and deaths are not neatly limited to known names. In war zones, especially in anti-terror raids, not every militant is identified in real-time. Many use fake identities, and some are never claimed because they are tools-disposable assets of foreign-funded terror networks like BLA, BYC, and BLF.

In the battle between propaganda and patriotism, we choose Pakistan.

The more critical question is: why does Mahrang Baloch, time and again, rise to speak only when militants are killed-not when children are bombed, not when teachers are murdered, not when our soldiers are martyred? Her silence on the recent brutal attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, where innocent children were targeted, speaks volumes. It is selective activism at best-and proxy propaganda at worst.

Our armed forces do not operate based on media pressure or emotional blackmail. They function under the Constitution, in coordination with intelligence, and within the parameters of national security. No country in the world allows individuals to publicly question counter-terror operations in real-time, especially when those individuals are indirectly echoing the lines of hostile foreign agendas. Let us not forget: India’s RAW has long been documented as the sponsor of chaos in Balochistan. The world has seen the proof-through Kulbhushan Jadhav, through the confessions of arrested militants, and the relentless campaign of hybrid warfare against Pakistan.

To question the actions of our armed forces without acknowledging the deadly insurgency they fight is not bravery-it is betrayal. Balochistan’s pain is real, but it is caused by those who plant bombs in bazaars, ambush security forces and glorify violence in the name of ethnic grievances. The Pakistan Army, alongside FC and intelligence services, is the only force actively restoring peace, opening schools, building roads, and pushing back against extremism. To the critics who demand “evidence”: Pakistan’s institutions are not obligated to declassify national security operations to win social media debates. Their duty is to the state, not to narratives crafted in foreign-funded circles.

To the Armed Forces of Pakistan: the people stand with you. We see your sacrifices. We honour your martyrs. And we will not allow anyone-no matter how cleverly worded their speeches-to tarnish your name.

The real face of Balochistan is not one of terror sympathizers-it is the face of the Baloch child who wants to go to school in peace, the farmer who prays for water instead of war, and the soldier who stands between Pakistan and its enemies.

Pakistan Zindabad.

The writer is Chairperson (Human Rights Functional committee, Senate)