Finmin chairs meeting to advance transition to cash-less economy

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a host of measures for advancing Pakistan’s transition to a digital and less cash-dependent economy.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from Pakistan’s financial sector, including commercial banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), regulators, and investment experts who form the core of the Committee established by the minister to craft forward-looking recommendations to support Pakistan’s transition towards a digital and less cash-dependent economy, said a news release.

Participants engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a series of key proposals aimed at fostering greater adoption of digital payments across the country.

The group reached consensus on a range of measures intended to expand access to digital financial services, encourage the use of digital transactions, and reduce reliance on cash in everyday economic activity.

Among the core areas of agreement was the need to ensure that digital payment options are widely available and accessible across various sectors, including retail, services, and public sector transactions.

The participants supported steps that would encourage broad-based interoperability, leveraging Raast instant payments system in particular, leading to improved consumer choice in using digital payments platforms.

It was also agreed that creating a more level playing field between cash and digital transactions is essential, and that incentive structures should be rebalanced to make digital payments more attractive and cost-effective for both consumers and businesses.

The importance of improving cost structures related to digital transaction infrastructure, including merchant acquisition and service provision, was highlighted as a priority to enable wider outreach, especially for small merchants and underserved communities. The minister welcomed the committee’s recommendations and emphasized that digitalization is central to Pakistan’s economic modernization agenda.

He noted that increasing the footprint of digital payments will significantly enhance financial transparency, promote inclusion, and improve efficiency in both public and private sector operations.

The minister stressed that moving toward a cashless economy is not simply a policy aspiration, but a practical necessity for long-term fiscal resilience, competitiveness, and inclusive growth.

“Digitalization is the foundation of a modern financial system. We must move with urgency and coordination to create a payments environment that is inclusive, interoperable, and focused on ease of use for every Pakistani citizen,” the minister said.

He also underscored the importance of leveraging technology to simplify financial access for individuals and businesses while ensuring policy alignment across stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a directive from the Finance Minister for the Committee to prepare a detailed and time-bound roadmap for implementation of these initiatives, to be submitted to the Finance Division for further action and policy consideration.

PALSP

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized that every sector must contribute to stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy, stating that the burden cannot be allowed to fall solely on the formal sector and salaried class.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP), led by Patron-in-Chief Abbas Akbar Ali, the minister underlined the need for collective responsibility in driving economic recovery, said a news release.

The delegation raised critical challenges facing the steel industry, including high energy costs, regulatory inconsistencies, and the need for a stable policy environment to ensure long-term investment and growth.

They also highlighted the impact of taxation policies on formal businesses and sought government support to level the playing field.

The minister acknowledged the industry’s concerns and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting productive sectors of the economy.

He noted that the steel sector plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development and job creation, and assured the delegation that their input would be factored into ongoing budgetary meetings and policy discussions.

He further explained that the government is pursuing a broad-based strategy to expand the tax base, reduce reliance on over-taxed segments, and bring the undocumented economy into the fold.

In this regard, he noted that the Prime Minister is personally leading regular meetings aimed at strengthening economic governance and enforcing equity across sectors.

The minister appreciated PALSP’s constructive engagement and encouraged continued dialogue between industry and government to align reforms with practical ground realities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that economic policy is transparent, inclusive, and growth-oriented.

The meeting concluded with mutual agreement to remain in contact and collaborate on sector-specific policy improvements in the months ahead.