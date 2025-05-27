Gold prices decrease Rs3,600 to Rs347,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.3,600 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.347,900 against its sale at Rs. 351,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.3,086 to Rs.298,268 from Rs. 301,354 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs.2,829 to Rs.273,422 from Rs. 276,251. The rates of per tola silver and ten gram declined by Rs.60 and Rs52 and were traded at Rs.3,448 and Rs.2,956 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $36 to $3,295 from $3,331 whereas that of silver went down by $0.60 to $32.90 from $33.50, the Association reported.