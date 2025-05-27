SAPM Haroon forms committee to address industry challenges

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to address key industry challenges.

In this regard, SAPM held a high level meeting with the All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA), said a news release.

A joint committee comprising members of the Tiles Manufacturers Association and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) established. The committee has been tasked to present a progress report by Thursday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from 10 Pakistani manufacturers and 4 Chinese manufacturers.

The key issues discussed included the tariff policy, customs duties, exports and imports, and the need for tariff protection for the local ceramic tiles industry.

Haroon Akhtar appreciated the role played by the tiles industry in Pakistan’s industrial development. “I am fully aware of the challenges faced by tile manufacturers and I will personally advocate for your cause,” he added.

SAPM directed the tile manufacturers to submit a detailed report outlining the specific reasons why higher protection is necessary for the industry. He further instructed that the report must quantify cost disadvantages as a percentage of total production costs.

“The government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to supporting and revitalizing the industrial sector,” SAPM emphasized. “We are strongly defending the case for industries, including tiles, in the National Tariff Policy Board.”

Haroon reiterated his vision to see Pakistani manufacturers become regionally competitive and assured that Chinese manufacturers, as partners and friends, will continue to receive full support.

“No industry will be allowed to shut down,” he affirmed. “Revival of industries is our vision, and we are formulating long-term policies to ensure sustainable growth.”

He concluded by assuring full government support to the tile manufacturing sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the broader development of the local industrial base.