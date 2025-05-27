Cameron Norrie stuns 11th seed Daniil Medvedev

Cameron Norrie produced a French Open upset to surprise everyone – including himself – by winning a five-set marathon against 11th seed Daniil Medvedev. The British number three was uncharacteristically pessimistic about his chances ahead of the first-round match and with some justification, having never taken so much as a set off the Russian in their previous four meetings. He turned the tables spectacularly by racing into a two-set lead, but then threatened to unravel as Medvedev clawed his way back into the match and led by a break in the decider.

However, Norrie showed remarkable resilience to level at 5-5 and then converted his first match point on the Medvedev serve. The 29-year-old threw his racket high in the air after his best win in more than a year, an epic 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 victory in three hours and 52 minutes. “I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly it was a crazy match,” said an elated Norrie.